Oct 21- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on Quicksilver Resources Inc. (B+/Negative/--) will not be immediately affected by the company's plans to form an exploration and production master limited partnership (MLP) for a portion of its assets in the Barnett Shale. Roughly 18% of Quicksilver's Barnett production and 15% of its Barnett reserves would initially be dropped down to the MLP. The Barnett currently constitutes 80% of Quicksilver's total production and 90% of its proven reserves.

Quicksilver would own the general partner of the MLP as well as the majority of the limited partnership units, and thus the MLP's operating and financial results will be fully consolidated in Quicksilver's financials (including any debt taken on by the MLP).

Quicksilver plans to IPO the MLP early next year, and expects to generate net proceeds of $400 million, which would be used to pay down its debt. The company plans to pay down a total of $940 million by the end of 2012. While we view management's stated intention to pay down debt as positive from a credit perspective, the uncertainty regarding net proceeds from an IPO and the source of an additional $540 million in liquidity keeps us from immediately revising the rating on Quicksilver.

The company still expects to close a joint venture on its Canadian midstream project and continues to look for partners for some of its new upstream projects.

Quicksilver has successfully used the MLP strategy before--with midstream MLP Quicksilver Gas Partners--which it ultimately sold to Crestwood Partners for $700 million (and used the proceeds to pay down debt).

At the end of the second quarter 2011, Quicksilver's adjusted debt was $2.1 billion and its trailing-12-month EBITDA was $552 million, for a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8x. We had expected debt to continue to increase, such that debt to EBITDA would reach 4.4x at the end of this year and nearly 5x by the end of 2012. Pro forma for the MLP IPO (assuming $400 million in net proceeds), we would expect a debt to EBITDA ratio closer to 4.5x at the end of next year, based on our current natural gas price assumption for 2012 of $4/mcf.

For more details on our ratings on Quicksilver, see our summary analysis published June 3, 2011.