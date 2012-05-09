(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 09 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two classes of the Sapphire Series transactions and
affirmed 19 others. The transactions are VIII Series 2005-2 Trust (Sapphire VIII), Sapphire VI
Series 2004-2 Trust (Sapphire VI), and Sapphire VII Series 2005-1E Trust (Sapphire
VII). The transactions are a securitisation of Australian non-conforming residential mortgages
originated by Bluestone Group Pty Limited (Bluestone). A full rating breakdown is provided
below.
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement levels are
sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of
the loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations.
Moreover, mortgage performance has slightly improved since Fitch's last rating actions in August
2011.
"Defaults and losses have stabilised and these seasoned pools have experienced loss severity
below market levels, despite high arrears common in the non-conforming market in general," said
James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Available income has continued to be
strong and this has more than offset the impact of realised losses."