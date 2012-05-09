(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and 'A-' respectively with Stable Outlooks. At the same time, the
agency affirmed its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and its Country Ceiling at 'BBB+'.
"Thailand's ratings and Outlooks reflect its strong external financial position and signs of
political stabilisation following the peaceful election in 2011," said Anna Thung, Associate
Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings team. "However, these are balanced by risks
to fiscal transparency and policy management, while buoyant credit growth means the banking
sector will need to be monitored."
Notwithstanding an orderly transition of power in the wake of a free and fair election,
Fitch believes it is too early to conclude that Thailand's deep political divisions have been
resolved. The agency still sees a certain degree of political 'event risk' although political
tensions are not a constraint on the ratings.
Fitch expects Thailand's economy to grow 5.5% in 2012 after a flat outturn in 2011 when the
country was hit by extensive flooding. Nonetheless, Thailand's five-year average growth rate
excluding the floods impact of 3.3% over 2007-2011 is not notably stronger than its 'BBB' peer
group (2.9%). Thailand has broader structural weaknesses including low average income (USD5,000,
against a 'BBB' median of USD8,800) and deficiencies in infrastructure.
The government's response to the floods and other policy pledges under the current
administration will drive up the general government debt ratio, bringing it to a level closer to
the 'BBB' range median. However, Fitch notes the sovereign's strong financing flexibility and
believes Thailand can accommodate higher public debt at the current rating level. The agency
does not view the one-off impact on the public finances arising from necessary flood defence
improvements as negative for the ratings. Instead Fitch sees risks to fiscal transparency in the
government's tendency to resort to off-balance sheet channels to achieve its policy goals such
as the use of the central bank to fund a soft-loan scheme for farmers.
Fitch also notes that public disagreement between the Bank of Thailand and the
government over the conduct of economic policy does not bode well for the coherence of policy
management and might ultimately compromise the central bank's independence. While it is not
currently a material rating risk, the quality of policy management is an area Fitch will watch
closely.
The pace of credit growth was rapid at 14.9% in 2011, and has been accompanied by a rise in
banks' dependence on non-deposit funding and foreign borrowing. Thailand has a large banking
system where credit to the private sector was 132% of GDP at end-2011, double the 'BBB' range
median. Continued rapid credit growth could become a risk. However, Fitch views Thailand's
financial supervisory arrangements as strong while macro-prudential indicators remain broadly
favourable with the non-performing loans ratio at 2.7% at end-2011 and the banking system
capital adequacy ratio at 15.1% in 2011.
Thailand's net external creditor position was 41.5% of GDP and 50% of current external
receipts (CXR) in 2011, much stronger than the 'BBB' medians of net external debt of 3.9% and
13.4% respectively. The country's external debt servicing ability also fares better than the
'BBB' median - as evident from its lower external debt service (2.5% in 2011) and external
interest service (0.5%) over CXR than the 'BBB' medians of 3.4% and 4.8%. The country's strong
external financial position helps to insulate the economy from external shocks.
A stronger commitment to clarity in fiscal management and to a policy framework oriented
towards sustainable growth would be positive for the ratings. The ratings would also benefit
from growth-enhancing structural reform, narrowing of the fiscal deficit and stabilisation of
the government's debt. Further evidence of political stabilisation would be positive for the
credit profile. Conversely, a sustained rise in government debt ratios above rating peer medians
would be negative for the ratings, although this is not Fitch's expectation.