May 09 -

Overview

-- Singapore-based FCOT's proposed sale of a commercial property could improve its financial strength if it uses the proceeds to repay its debt.

-- We are revising the outlook on FCOT to positive from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on the trust.

Rating Action

On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Singapore-based Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on the trust.

Rationale

The positive outlook reflects our view that FCOT's financial risk profile could improve to "intermediate" from the current "significant" in the next 12 to 18 months. We expect the trust to use the proceeds from a proposed asset sale to repay its debt. FCOT has a conditional agreement with Bayfront Ventures Pte Ltd. for the sale of KeyPoint, a non-grade A commercial building in Singapore, for Singapore dollar (S$) 360 million. The transaction is expected to be complete in September 2012, assuming that unitholders approve it by July 30, 2012.

Under our base-case scenario, we project FCOT's gearing (defined as the ratio of borrowings to total assets) to improve to 41%-43% and its EBITDA interest cover at 2x-2.2x following the proposed sale. As of March 31, 2012, FCOT's gearing was 52% and EBITDA interest cover was 1.9x. In accordance with our hybrid criteria, our definition of debt includes S$342.5 million of convertible perpetual preferred units (CPPUs) and S$18.8 million of distribution on the CPPUs as interest expense. We expect the improved gearing to provide FCOT with the financial flexibility to acquire better quality assets and strengthen its asset portfolio. As of March 31, 2012, FCOT treated the CPPUs as equity and reported gearing of 36.1% and interest cover of 3.2x.

The rating on FCOT reflects the trust's small asset base of eight buildings, valued at about S$1.7 billion, after the sale of KeyPoint. Three assets--Central Park in Australia, and China Square Central and Alexandra Techno-Park in Singapore--contribute about 50% to FCOT's cash flows. About 54% of the group's net property income is from assets in Singapore, 40% from Australia, and 6% from Japan. After the termination of the master lease agreement of China Square Central in March 2012, tenant concentration risk has also reduced because FCOT now manages the sub-tenants directly. In our view, the termination of this agreement could result in a positive rental reversion of about 5% in the next 12 months.

The rating also benefits from the satisfactory credit profile of FCOT's sponsor Frasers Centrepoint Ltd., which is wholly owned by Frasers & Neave Ltd., a property and food and beverage conglomerate listed in Singapore.

Liquidity

FCOT's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. As of March 31, 2012, the trust has unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of S$90 million. We estimate that FCOT's liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 1.2x in 2012 based on the following major assumptions:

-- We expect FCOT to generate cash from operations of about S$55 million-S$60 million in 2012.

-- We expect the uses of funds for 2012 to include S$2 million to fund working capital and capital expenditure and about S$50 million-S$55 million for distribution to shareholders.

Our liquidity assessment assumes that FCOT will refinance its debt of S$607.8 million due in the next 12 months. Our view is based on the satisfactory relationships that the trust and its sponsor have with banks.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that FCOT's financial risk profile could strengthen in the next 12 to 18 months, assuming the trust uses the proceeds from the proposed sale of KeyPoint to pay down its debt.

We may raise the rating if FCOT's gearing improves to about 40% at least and EBITDA interest coverage exceeds 2x on a sustainable basis. This assumes that the portfolio quality improves or remains stable.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if FCOT engages in more debt-funded acquisitions such that its EBITDA interest coverage falls below 1.5x over a prolonged period.

