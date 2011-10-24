N.Korea fires unidentified missile -Yonhap quoting S.Korea military
SEOUL, Feb 12 North Korea fired an unidentified type of ballistic missile on Sunday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the country's military.
Oct 24 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
* Moody's upgrades DEWA to Ba1 from Ba2; stable outlook (UAE)
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen leader Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in office in Sunday's presidential election, maintaining his grip on power in the isolated gas-rich nation.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.