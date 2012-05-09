(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based UCO Bank's (UCO) National
Long-Term (LT) rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has simultaneously
downgraded the bank's perpetual Tier 1 and upper Tier 2 debt instruments to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from
'Fitch A(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
UCO's National LT rating continues to reflect Fitch's view of a moderate probability of the
government of India (GoI) support, given its lead-bank position and share of system assets and
deposits at above 2%, respectively. Consistent and timely capital injections by the GoI have
further continued to underpin Fitch's support expectation. The latter is likely to become
stronger with UCO's greater involvement in addressing the issue of India's oil payments to Iran,
given the importance and sensitivity of the matter.
The bank's hybrid debt ratings (perpetual Tier 1 and upper Tier 2) do not factor in
government support and are notched down twice from its notional unsupported rating, which is
viewed at two notches below the National LT rating. The downgrade by one-notch to 'Fitch
A-(ind)', therefore, reflects a weakening of UCO's stand-alone credit profile as structural
funding issues are accompanied by high asset concentration to stressed sectors, namely state
electricity boards (SEBs), power, iron and steel etc, compared with most peers. The bank's
combined exposure to key vulnerable sectors in the cyclical and structural space was nearly 50%
of 9MFY12 (nine months ended December 2011) loans.