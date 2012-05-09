(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based UCO Bank's (UCO) National Long-Term (LT) rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has simultaneously downgraded the bank's perpetual Tier 1 and upper Tier 2 debt instruments to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch A(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

UCO's National LT rating continues to reflect Fitch's view of a moderate probability of the government of India (GoI) support, given its lead-bank position and share of system assets and deposits at above 2%, respectively. Consistent and timely capital injections by the GoI have further continued to underpin Fitch's support expectation. The latter is likely to become stronger with UCO's greater involvement in addressing the issue of India's oil payments to Iran, given the importance and sensitivity of the matter.

The bank's hybrid debt ratings (perpetual Tier 1 and upper Tier 2) do not factor in government support and are notched down twice from its notional unsupported rating, which is viewed at two notches below the National LT rating. The downgrade by one-notch to 'Fitch A-(ind)', therefore, reflects a weakening of UCO's stand-alone credit profile as structural funding issues are accompanied by high asset concentration to stressed sectors, namely state electricity boards (SEBs), power, iron and steel etc, compared with most peers. The bank's combined exposure to key vulnerable sectors in the cyclical and structural space was nearly 50% of 9MFY12 (nine months ended December 2011) loans.