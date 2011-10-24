(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'B- (sf)' preliminary credit rating to the series 2011-3 class V-X4 notes to be issued under the principal-at-risk variable-rate note program, Successor X Ltd. , sponsored by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Swiss Re). This will be the fifth series of notes issued under this program. We are not assigning a rating to the class V-F4 notes, which will be issued at the same time.

The class V-X4 notes issued will be exposed to major North Atlantic hurricane risk in selected states within the U.S. and Puerto Rico and to windstorms in Europe between November 2011 and November 2015. Successor X is a Cayman Island exempted company.

Swiss Re (A+/Positive/A-1) will be the counterparty to the risk transfer contract. It is the principal operating company, as well as the ultimate holding company in a group of affiliated companies (the Swiss Re Group).

EQECAT Inc. was the calculation agent for previous Successor X transactions. However, for this transaction, the calculation agent will be AIR Worldwide. AIR will calculate an index value following a qualifying event. The index value for U.S. hurricane peril will be based on industry losses reported by Property Claims Services (PCS) and predetermined payout factors. The index value for European windstorm will be determined using industry losses reported by PERILS AG and predetermined payout factors, thresholds, and exchange rates.

The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be invested according to the investment guidelines in preselected U.S. Treasury money market funds with ratings of 'AAAm' at the time of closing.

