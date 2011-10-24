(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A+' long-term issue rating and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of U.S.-dollar fixed rate, five-year senior unsecured notes by Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd . The notes would be a drawdown under the US$4 billion debt issuance program that Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SHKP; A+/Stable/--, cnAAA) guarantees. SHKP will use the proceeds for general working purposes. The rating is subject to our review of the finalized issue documentation.

In Standard & Poor's opinion, the notes will not materially change SHKP's modest financial risk profile. As of June 30, 2011, the company's adjusted debt-to-capital ratio is 16.9%. With the proposed drawdown, the ratio will increase by less than 1%. Despite material growth in total debt, SHKP's debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 2.9x in fiscal 2011 (ended June 30, 2011) from 3.4x a year earlier due to strong revenue growth. We expect SHKP to maintain a disciplined growth strategy and prudent financial management.

The rating on SHKP, a Hong Kong-based property developer and investor, reflects steady growth in the company's high-quality investment property portfolio, both in Hong Kong and China. In addition, SHKP has a strong market position in Hong Kong for property development and leasing, and a well-recognized brand. Further rating strengths include SHKP's conservative and consistent financial management, its strong liquidity, and ample financial flexibility. The company has the largest investment property portfolio in Hong Kong. The asset quality of its rental portfolio is good and significantly more diversified than its peers'.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SHKP's expanding recurring income base will provide greater stability to its credit profile. In addition, we anticipate that the company will satisfactorily execute its Chinese property projects, which should meaningfully contribute to the company's bottom line over the next two years. We expect SHKP's recurring income in Hong Kong to significantly support its ability to service debt.

