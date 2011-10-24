(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24

OVERVIEW

-- The early redemption of all classes of notes in Santander Hipotecario 4 occurred on the Oct. 17 payment date.

-- Due to the lack of available funds, only the class A1, A2, A3 and B notes fully amortized, repaying both principal and accrued interest in full.

-- The class C, D, E, and F notes suffered interest shortfalls and failed to pay principal payments due under them.

-- We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' and withdrew, effective in 30 days' time, our ratings on the class C and D notes.

-- We have withdrawn our ratings on the class A1, A2, A3, and B notes.

-- We also withdrew, effective in 30 days' time, our ratings on the class E and F notes as they have already defaulted and are currently rated 'D (sf)'.

-- Santander Hipotecario 4 closed in December 2004, with Banco Santander acting as originator.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' and withdrew, effective in 30 days' time, its credit ratings on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 4's class C and D notes. At the same time, we withdrew our ratings on the class A1, A2, A3, and B notes. The class E and F notes are rated 'D (sf)', as they have already defaulted (see list below).

The early redemption of all classes of notes in Santander Hipotecario 4 occurred on Oct. 17, 2011.

As stated in our previous rating action on this transaction dated Oct. 14, Santander Hipotecario 4 has suffered from continuous deteriorating performance, which has created a principal deficiency amount of 16.62% of the outstanding secured notes. This together with the previous information provided by the trustee, Santander de Titulizacion S.G.F.T., resulted in the recent downgrade of the class A1 to D notes (see "Ratings Lowered In Spanish RMBS Transaction Santander Hipotecario 4 Due To Early Redemption," published on Oct. 14, 2011).

Today, the information provided by the trustee dated Oct. 17 (the early redemption date), indicates that the class A1, A2, A3, and B notes have fully repaid interest and principal, but the class C, D, E, and F notes have not. We have therefore withdrawn our ratings on the class A1, A2, A3, and B notes. We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class C and D notes before withdrawing them. These ratings will remain at 'D (sf)' for a period of 30 days before the withdrawal becomes effective. We also withdrew, effective in 30 days' time, our ratings on the class E and F notes as they have already defaulted.

The portfolio, originated by Banco Santander S.A., comprises residential mortgage-backed loans granted to individuals in Spain for the acquisition of a property.