Oct 24- Fitch Ratings has maintained Russia-based OJSC Freight One's (Freight One) ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Freight One's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-' currently include a one-notch uplift for parental support from JSC Russian Railways (RZD; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its sole shareholder. The maintained RWN reflects the upcoming auction for 75% minus two shares of Freight One on 28 October 2011.

Fitch views the existing standalone business and financial profile of Freight One as commensurate with a Long-term IDR of 'BB+'. Consequently, following the disposal by RZD, the agency will no longer incorporate RZD's parental support into Freight One's ratings under Fitch's Parent-Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology.

The agency emphasises that Freight One's ratings may be impacted by the relative credit strength of a new majority shareholder and the parent-subsidiary arrangements put in place (including the effect of possible acquisition funding). To resolve the RWN, Fitch will therefore seek clarification about the new ownership structure and the purchase financing following the disposal.

The published names of the possible bidders together with the starting price level (RUB125bn) and an assumption of partial debt funding suggest that the credit profile of the auction winner is likely to be below that of Freight One. However, the agency anticipates that the continued presence of RZD as a shareholder (with 25% plus one share) in Freight One could support a degree of independence in terms of its credit profile.

Freight One represents over 10% of RZD's consolidated revenues and is therefore a principal subsidiary (as defined in RZD's loan participation notes). Freight One's default (among other events) could be an event of default for RZD. Fitch understands that Freight One's loans do not include change of control provisions.

Freight One is a leading rolling stock operator in Russia and the CIS by fleet size and transportation volumes, with a strong ability to execute customer demand, and has a diversified fleet and customer base. In H111, Freight One transported over 148 million tones of cargo, a 12% increase on H110, which accounted for about 22% of all cargo shipped by rail in Russia over that time.

The rating actions are as follows:

Freight One

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; RWN maintained

Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; RWN maintained

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; RWN maintained

Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'; RWN maintained

National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; RWN maintained