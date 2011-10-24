(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 24- Fitch Ratings has maintained Russia-based OJSC Freight One's
(Freight One) ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
Freight One's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of 'BBB-' currently include a one-notch uplift for parental support from
JSC Russian Railways (RZD; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its sole shareholder.
The maintained RWN reflects the upcoming auction for 75% minus two shares of
Freight One on 28 October 2011.
Fitch views the existing standalone business and financial profile of
Freight One as commensurate with a Long-term IDR of 'BB+'. Consequently,
following the disposal by RZD, the agency will no longer incorporate RZD's
parental support into Freight One's ratings under Fitch's Parent-Subsidiary
Rating Linkage methodology.
The agency emphasises that Freight One's ratings may be impacted by the
relative credit strength of a new majority shareholder and the parent-subsidiary
arrangements put in place (including the effect of possible acquisition
funding). To resolve the RWN, Fitch will therefore seek clarification about the
new ownership structure and the purchase financing following the disposal.
The published names of the possible bidders together with the starting price
level (RUB125bn) and an assumption of partial debt funding suggest that the
credit profile of the auction winner is likely to be below that of Freight One.
However, the agency anticipates that the continued presence of RZD as a
shareholder (with 25% plus one share) in Freight One could support a degree of
independence in terms of its credit profile.
Freight One represents over 10% of RZD's consolidated revenues and is
therefore a principal subsidiary (as defined in RZD's loan participation notes).
Freight One's default (among other events) could be an event of default for RZD.
Fitch understands that Freight One's loans do not include change of control
provisions.
Freight One is a leading rolling stock operator in Russia and the CIS by
fleet size and transportation volumes, with a strong ability to execute customer
demand, and has a diversified fleet and customer base. In H111, Freight One
transported over 148 million tones of cargo, a 12% increase on H110, which
accounted for about 22% of all cargo shipped by rail in Russia over that time.
The rating actions are as follows:
Freight One
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; RWN maintained
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; RWN maintained
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; RWN maintained
Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'; RWN maintained
National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; RWN maintained