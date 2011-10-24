(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 24- Fitch Ratings has maintained Russia-based JSC TransContainer's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this comment.
TransContainer's 'BB+' Long-term IDR currently includes a one-notch uplift for
parental support from JSC Russian Railways (RZD, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its
majority shareholder. The maintained RWN reflects RZD's decision to further
reduce its stake in TransContainer and uncertainty remains regarding the
percentage of shares to be disposed, the timing of the disposal given that it is
no longer expected to occur by the end of 2011, and the identify of the future
majority shareholder.
RZD's intention is to dispose of a 25% stake in TransContainer but maintain a
25% +1 share stake. However, the Russian government, RZD's sole shareholder, is
now considering plans for RZD to fully divest its stake in the company.
Discussions between RZD and the Russian government are still ongoing and a final
decision regarding the precise dilution of RZD's stake is not expected until the
end of 2011.
The agency emphasises that TransContainer's ratings may be impacted by the
relative credit strength of a new majority shareholder and the parent-subsidiary
arrangements put in place, including the effect of possible acquisition funding.
To resolve the RWN, Fitch will therefore seek clarification about the new
ownership structure and details of any acquisition financing.
The one-notch uplift for parental support from RZD applied to TransContainer's
ratings is in accordance with Fitch's Parent-Subsidiary Rating Linkage
methodology. The agency recognises the moderate operational and strategic ties
between TransContainer and RZD, whose intentions to maintain a 25% stake implies
a continued commitment to TransContainer and its perceived importance to RZD in
terms of strategy and operations.
TransContainer's standalone rating continues to reflect its market position as
the leading rail container operator in Russia, geographical reach and relatively
diversified customer base. As at 30 June 2011, the company owned c.60% of total
flatcars in Russia and holds an estimated 52% of all rail container
transportation. It owns and operates more than 24,000 flatcars and c.60,000
containers. Leverage of <2.0x net adjusted debt/EBITDA as at H111 is considered
commensurate with the standalone 'BB' rating. Fitch expects this ratio to remain
below 2.0x in the medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'BB+'; RWN maintained
Short-term IDR: 'B'; Affirmed
Local currency long-term IDR: 'BB+'; RWN maintained
Local currency short-term IDR: 'B'; Affirmed
National Long-term rating: 'AA'(rus)'; RWN maintained
Senior Secured Rating: 'BB+'; RWN maintained