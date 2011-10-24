(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24- In a new report, Fitch Ratings says that the sizeable amount of governments' non-debt domestic arrears owed to state-suppliers, public employees and social transfer beneficiaries in the "zone franc" can exert pressure on ratings.

In the agency's view, the accumulation of non-debt arrears does not constitute a default. It often reflects difficulties in processing payments or contractual disputes rather than the sovereign's inability or unwillingness to pay. However, they can also indicate financial problems and arrears are sometimes consolidated into formal debt obligations in which case they can exert downward pressure, especially on local currency ratings, in the zone franc ie, Cameroon (FC IDR 'B' / LC IDR 'B-'), Benin ('B'/'B') and Gabon ('BB-'/'BB-').

Outstanding domestic arrears reached 1.8% of GDP in West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) in 2010. In the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) arrears averaged 3.6% of GDP in four of the six countries of the sub-region, suggesting a significantly higher level.

Domestic arrears are primarily an indicator of weak public finance management (PFM) rather than financial distress. Weak PFM is echoed in the low level of World Bank governance indicators including government effectiveness and control of corruption, especially in CEMAC. Domestic revenues, low in WAEMU and volatile in CEMAC, and inadequate spending procedures also reflect the weak PFM.

In the zone franc, arrears accumulation may also reflect political instability as in the conflict in Cote d'Ivoire at the start of 2011. Arrears can also rise in line with increased public expenditure in a pre-electoral period. Faced with financial problems, some sovereigns have favoured external obligations over domestic creditors. In Cameroon, the LC rating ('B-') has remained lower than the FC rating ('B') since the default on part of the domestic debt in 2004 while external obligations were honoured.

Domestic arrears may affect the rating through their impact on growth in the local economy. Delays in government payments to the private sector may weaken confidence and business, especially where governments play a major role in the formal economy. A weak private sector may impact banks' balance sheets and their ability to lend.

The two central banks of the zone franc, the Banque Centrale des Etats d'Afrique de l'Ouest (BCEAO in WAEMU) and the Banque des Etats d'Afrique Centrale (BEAC in CEMAC) recently lent the zone franc countries the equivalent of the SDR allocation for 10 years to reduce arrears. This resulted in a substantial fall in domestic arrears, particularly in WAEMU.

All countries in WAEMU have IMF programmes, which monitor and prevent the accumulation of new domestic arrears. This may explain part of their past success. In CEMAC by contrast, only two countries, the Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, are undertaking such programmes, reflecting more difficult relationships with the IMF than in WAEMU.

Despite recent improvements, domestic arrears may start to increase, especially if there were to be financial distress or political instability. Improving PFM and tax administration and building fiscal buffers would help. Sovereign financing flexibility would benefit from increased access to the regional public debt market, especially in CEMAC

