Oct 24- Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published quarterly report that the number of global bank rating upgrades halved to 15 in Q311, while the number of rating downgrades remained relatively unchanged at 30. The upgrades continued to be concentrated in the emerging markets while all the downgrades were on bank ratings in developed Europe (mainly Greece and Spain) and emerging Europe (mainly Belarus and Slovenia).

Across developed markets, rating Outlooks on European banks continued to diverge from other developed market regions. Banks in developed Europe had 39 Negative Outlooks for every Positive Outlook, reflecting the agency's expectation at end-Q311 of further negative rating action for banks in the region resulting from challenging funding markets and the weakening economic environment these banks operate in.

During the quarter, Fitch downgraded the emerging market sovereign ratings of Slovenia and Cyprus, upgraded Romania and Uruguay, and revised the rating Outlooks on Ukraine, Bahrain and El Salvador. These actions triggered the majority of the upgrades, downgrades and rating alert revisions for emerging bank ratings in Q311.

On a global scale, Stable Outlooks fell to 76.7% (Q211: 78.2%) of total rating alerts, as Positive and Negative Outlooks increased to 8.5% (Q211: 7.1%) and 9.4% (Q211: 8.0%) respectively. Banks had 1.1 Negative Outlooks for every Positive Outlook, a figure that was unchanged over the quarter. While bank ratings in developed markets had 5.7 Negative Outlooks for every Positive Outlook, worsening from 4.8 at end-Q211, for emerging markets, this statistic improved marginally to 2.8 from 2.7.

Subsequent to end-Q311, Fitch took a significant number of negative rating actions on bank ratings in the developed markets. The agency has commented on these actions separately, and they will be incorporated into the statistics for the Q411 report.

