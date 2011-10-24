(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Salome Funding Plc's(Salome) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) at Short-term 'F1+sf'.

The affirmation follows Fitch's satisfactory review of Salome's portfolio composition and sponsor and administrator, Unicredit (rated 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'),in Munich. The review covered the conduit's portfolio composition. An operational review covering ABCP issuance, IT systems, administrative procedures and credit policies will be held in the coming weeks. However, the results of the operational review are not expected to impact the rating of the ABCP issued by Salome.

Salome Funding PLC (Salome) is a special purpose, bankruptcy-remote corporation organised under Irish law, which has been established to issue up to EUR5.0bn ECP with a maximum tenor of 270 days. The proceeds of the ECP are used to purchase interests in receivables and other financial assets including CMBS, leases, loans and trade receivables.

As of 30 September 2011, Salome had EUR727m of ABECP outstanding.

A copy of the rating report is available at www.fitchratings.com.