(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based engineering group Bauer AG . The rating was then withdrawn at the issuer's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

The rating was constrained, in our view, by the group's dependence on the cyclical and competitive construction industry, the exposure of about one-third of its earnings to project risk, and the high capital intensity of its equipment operations. Furthermore, we considered the group's financial risk profile to be "significant", according to our classification. These factors were partly offset by our view of Bauer's "satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by the group's leading global market positions in foundation construction equipment, which is less risky and has higher margins than construction activities. In addition, we considered Bauer to have critical know-how in foundation construction services worldwide and a good track record of profitability over the industry cycle.

We considered Bauer's liquidity position to be less than adequate, under our criteria. This is a change from our previous assessment of adequate and reflected our view that Bauer's sources of liquidity over the next year would likely be less than 1.2x its uses of liquidity. This, we believe, is due to the group's continued reliance on short-term credit lines. However, in our view, the group has displayed a good track record of renewing these lines well before their maturity (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published on Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).