May 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (LBH), 'A+'/Stable/F1+) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'.

The affirmation follows the agency's review of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.

The Pfandbriefe rating is based on the issuer's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and an increased Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 22.4%, the combination of which enables LBH's mortgage Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. In the agency's cash flow analysis, overcollateralisation (OC) of 26% allows the cover pool to withstand 'AA+' stress levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on time. In addition, it is sufficient to achieve superior recoveries from the cover pool should the Pfandbriefe default in a 'AA+' scenario, supporting a one-notch uplift to 'AAA'.

All else being equal, LBH's mortgage sector Pfandbriefe rating can be maintained at 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the issuer is rated at least 'BBB+'.

Fitch has revised the D-Factor to 22.4% from 20.7% following an updated assessment of the time needed for the liquidation of the cover pool assets in the event of the issuer's default. In the agency's view, the time needed to liquidate the cover pool assets has increased due to the greater share of foreign assets in the cover pool.

Fitch has revised its view on the level of nominal OC supporting the programme's 'AAA' rating on the mortgage Pfandbriefe to 26% from 27%. This decrease is mainly driven by the recent issuance of GBP and JPY floating Pfandbriefe leading to less IR and FX risk. Credit risk is low compared to other German pools with a major commercial mortgage share, but is still a key driver. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 9.0% whereby the rating default rate and the rating recovery rate for this scenario are 68.3% and 86.8%, respectively.

The OC supporting a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

As of 31 March 2012, LBH's outstanding mortgage sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR5.94bn and were secured by a cover pool of EUR8.88bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 49.6%. By balance, 92% of related properties are located in Germany, followed by the Netherlands (3%) and Luxembourg (2%). No non-European mortgages were used for coverage. Most assets (92.6%) and Pfandbriefe (95.1%) are euro-denominated. However, there are currency mismatches arising from the remaining CHF, USD, JPY, SEK, DKK and GBP positions on the asset and liability side. The programme has a notable initial open interest rate position, as around 54% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 28% of the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.

In its analysis, Fitch takes into account the lowest nominal OC that could be observed in the past 12 months, which is 46.7%. As this nominal OC is higher than the OC supporting the 'AAA' Pfandbriefe rating, the rating has been affirmed.