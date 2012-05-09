We believe that in 2012, PBG's FOCF generation is likely to improve from the significantly negative FOCF of about PLN750 million in 2011, thanks to less-sizable outlays for working capital. However, we expect FOCF to remain negative for 2012 under our base case, which will increase the company's reliance on external funding.

We note that the group's credit metrics in 2011 were also hampered by its acquisition of the Polish power equipment manufacturer Rafako, due to late consolidation in 2011 (effective November). PBG's credit metrics therefore reflected the full impact of the group's debt, but only two months of earnings and cash flows from Rafako. As a result, the ratios of adjusted FFO to debt of about 10% and adjusted debt to EBTIDA of 4.4x in 2011 were relatively weak for the ratings. Nevertheless, according to our base-case operating scenario for PBG, we anticipate the ratios improving materially in 2012 due to less-significant negative free cash flow and the full impact of Rafako. Pro forma the Rafako acquisition the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA was an estimated 3.5x in 2011.

We believe that PBG's financial flexibility remains constrained by a relatively high proportion of short-term debt, consisting mainly of short-term bilateral credit lines and negative FOCF in 2012. On the other hand, PBG has various and, what we consider to be, credible options to manage its maturity profile, including arranging new bilateral loans and disposing of noncore assets.

We understand that the company is in negotiations with a lender group for bank funding of PLN200 million. The company is also in discussions with strategic and financial investors about the placement of a convertible bond of up to PLN1.2 billion that it plans to issue. We understand that PBG's management has implemented a cost savings program targeted at about 10% of budgeted operating costs for 2012. We also expect the group to execute its announced strategic repositioning toward the rapidly expanding energy sector and other specialist segments, offering more attractive margins, which should gradually strengthen its cash flow profile.

The rating reflects our assessment of PBG's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria. The rating is limited by PBG's exposure to project-related execution risk in the construction industry, which is cyclical and competitive. Further constraints are PBG's small size, weak cash flows, and limited diversity, in particular its concentration on its domestic market. On the other hand, the rating is supported by PBG's leading position in the Polish construction market, which we believe will benefit from a high level of planned investment in infrastructure projects and public facilities over the next few years; its solid and above-industry-average operating margins; and sound capital structure for the rating level.

Liquidity

We consider PBG's liquidity to be "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. This is mainly due to the group's failure to cover its liquidity uses by sources by more than 1.2x.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, PBG's liquidity sources consisted of:

-- Reported cash and equivalents of about PLN560 million, of which we understand only about PLN366 million are freely available.

-- Access to about PLN1.3 billion of unused committed credit lines with several relationship banks, of which about PLN380 million was unused. We understand that only about PLN210 million relate to credit lines that mature in the long term, of which about PLN105 million was unused.

Liquidity needs include:

-- A PLN375 million domestic bond maturing in September 2012.

-- Negative FOCF on the assumption of continued working capital consumption. We believe that the FOCF will improve from the highly negative PLN750 million that the company has reported for 2011.

-- Intrayear working capital needs of about PLN200 million.

PBG has a fairly short-dated maturity profile, since its credit lines of PLN1.3 billion included about PLN1.1 billion in short-term lines as of Dec 31, 2011. We expect these to be rolled over or refinanced well ahead of their maturities. According to the information available to us, the company's revolving credit lines are bilateral, obtained from a number of international and Polish banks, and spread across all the group's operating entities. We expect this to mitigate refinancing risk.

We assume for our liquidity analysis that PBG will raise funds to refinance part of its PLN375 million bond maturing in September 2012. We also assume it will successfully roll over Rafako's debt when it falls due.

We assume that PBG will actively manage its maturity profile, given that we do not view the group's current ability to generate FOCF as a sustainable and reliable source of liquidity.

PBG's bank lines are subject to financial covenants, including relatively standard leverage limitations. These include a ratio of debt to EBITDA of less than 4x, as well as coverage ratios, capital structure ratios, and a net profit margin that needs to be maintained. We believe the company's limited headroom has been tightened further by the Rafako acquisition. We understand that PBG is actively seeking an amendment to increase covenant headroom after successfully negotiating a temporary increase in leverage ratios in the fourth quarter of 2011. We understand that PBG's financial covenants do not tighten over time.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the short-term refinancing risks that PBG is facing. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch over the next three months, the key to which will be PBG's refinancing of the PLN375 million bond maturing in September 2012, renegotiation of financial covenants, and continued access to bilateral lines.

We might consider a downgrade if we concluded that the company would be unable to refinance the bond by the end of the second quarter. Rating pressure could also arise if we believed the company would generate significantly higher negative FOCF in 2012 than we currently forecast. Failure to renegotiate financial covenants could also lead us to lower the rating.

If the company were to demonstrate a return to positive FOCF generation and rebuild a liquidity cushion, we may revise the outlook to stable.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

PBG S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/--