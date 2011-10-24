(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24-

OVERVIEW

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class B notes in series 3 2006 and in series 4 2007, following the downgrade of Banco Santander , which is the derivative counterparty in these series.

-- We have also withdrawn the ratings on the class B and C notes of all series outstanding of Program 1 (GB I) (i.e. series 2 2004, 3 2006, and 4 2007), following the execution of certain amendments to the interest priority of payments of each single series.

-- Golden Bar (Securitisation) is an Italian Consumer ABS medium-term note program that securitizes a pool of new auto, used auto, personal, and other-purpose loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank [CCKGg.UL] (formally Finconsumo Banca).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on the class B and C notes in Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l.'s series 2 2004, 3 2006, and 4 2007 (see list below).

Specifically, we:

-- Lowered to 'AA (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)' our ratings on the class B notes in series 3 2006 and the class B notes in series 4 2007; and

-- Withdrew the ratings on the class B and C notes of all series outstanding of GB I (i.e., series 2 2004, 3 2006, and 4 2007).

As of the last investor report of August 2011, there are no note outstanding for series 1 2004, and the class A notes in series 2 2004 have redeemed in full.

On April 19, 2011, we raised our ratings on the class B and C notes in Golden Bar (Securitisation)'s series 1 to 4 of GB I, and affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative the ratings on the class A notes in series 2 2004, 3 2006, and 4 2007 for performance and counterparty reasons (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On Italian Consumer ABS Transaction Golden Bar (Securitisation)'s Series 1 To 4 Notes").

Following the downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. as the derivative counterparty for series 3 2006 and series 4 2007, we have lowered the ratings on the class B notes in series 3 2006 and 4 2007, for counterparty reasons. The ratings on the class B notes in series 3 2006 and 4 2007 are directly linked to the rating on the derivative counterparty under our counterparty criteria, since the ratings on these classes are equal to Banco Santander's issuer credit rating (ICR) plus one notch.

At the same time, we have withdrawn the ratings on the class B and C notes in the outstanding three series of GB I, after the execution of the amendments to the single series interest priority of payments on Oct. 10, 2011.

According to the amendment agreement for this program, if during any quarter the servicer fails to deliver the quarterly servicer report within five business days of the relevant reporting date and does not deliver it before the immediately following payment date, the issuer can only use the issuer-available funds to pay the senior items of the interest priority of payments up to (and including) the interest on the class A notes for each single series. Any residual funds have to be retained in the issuer collection account. At the same time, no principal is distributed under the principal priority of payments.

Therefore, this amendment to the interest priority of payments for each single series may prevent the issuer from paying the interest on the class B and C notes in these three series even if the issuer has enough funds to make these payments.

If this event occurs (i.e., the servicer does not deliver the servicer report on time), there would be an interest shortfall on the class B and C notes in these three series for at least one payment date. This mechanism is not consistent with our criteria, which require timely payment of interest. As a result, we cannot maintain our current ratings on those classes, and we have therefore withdrawn our ratings on those tranches to which this mechanism applies.

Golden Bar (Securitisation) is an Italian consumer asset-backed securities (ABS) medium-term note program that securitizes a pool of new auto, used auto, personal, and other-purpose loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank SpA (formally Finconsumo Banca SpA).

Golden Bar's Program 1 (GB I) has issued four series backed by the same portfolio, including these three series that are still outstanding.