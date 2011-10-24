(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 24- Fitch Ratings has assigned Silverstone Master Issuer PLC's - Series 2011-1 notes final ratings, as follows:

USD 2,750.0m Class 1A: assigned 'AAAsf' Outlook Stable

GBP 170.0m Class 2A: assigned 'AAAsf' Outlook Stable

GBP 1,500.0m Class 3A1: assigned 'AAAsf' Outlook Stable

GBP 3,600.0m Class 3A2: assigned 'AAAsf' Outlook Stable

GBP 4,400.0m Class 3A3: assigned 'AAAsf' Outlook Stable

USD 500.0m Class 4A: assigned 'AAAsf' Outlook Stable

GBP 148.8m Class 1Z: 'NRsf'

GBP 14.4m Class 2Z: 'NRsf'

GBP 126.8m Class 3Z1: 'NRsf'

GBP 304.3m Class 3Z2: 'NRsf'

GBP 372.0m Class 3Z3: 'NRsf' GBP 27.1m Class 4Z: 'NRsf'

The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated by in the UK by Nationwide Building Society (POB_p.L) (Nationwide, rated 'AA-'/Negative/'F1+') or by another member of the Nationwide group, including but not limited to Portman Building Society. The notes are the fifth issuance under the Silverstone master trust programme through the beneficiary Silverstone Funding No.1 Limited (Funding 1). Funding 1 allows for de-linked issuance from the Silverstone master trust programme. A de-linked structure allows series of notes with different ratings and maturities to be issued on an individual basis at different times, subject to fulfilment of certain issuance tests.

The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, Nationwide's origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities, either direct or by delegation, and the transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes initially totals 17.16%, which is provided by the subordination of the unrated class Z notes (13.42%) as well as a reserve account of 3.74%. Fitch calculated the CE by taking into account outstanding notes from previous Funding 1 issuances.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", both dated August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

Nationwide provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template with most of the data fields completed. However, this did not include information on adverse credit history of borrowers or identify which properties were new builds. Fitch made conservative assumptions for the missing information in its analysis.

The new issue report for this transaction, which includes details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity, will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

At closing, Fitch also affirmed the ratings of the outstanding notes from each of the two outstanding prior issuances under the Silverstone master trust programme, as detailed below.

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2009-1

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2010-1

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Assigns Silverstone 200-1 RMBS Final Ratings

here