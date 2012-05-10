(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 -

Summary analysis -- China Petrochemical Corp. --------------------- 10-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: China

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 A+/-- A+/--

Rationale

The rating on China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group) reflects the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to the group in the event of financial distress. We assess Sinopec Group's SACP at 'a-', reflecting our view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.