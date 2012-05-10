BRIEF-Arena.pl Q4 consolidated net loss of 252,240 zlotys
* Q4 consolidated net loss of 252,240 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Russian Railways JSC
* Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Russian Railways' domestic bonds
* Q4 revenue 156,448 zlotys ($38,392.15) versus 51,679 zlotys a year ago
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders $970,771 versus $232,241 year ago