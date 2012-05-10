(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 -

Summary analysis -- Toa Reinsurance Co. --------------------------- 10-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Nov-2006 A+/-- --/--

24-Feb-1998 AA-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Toa Reinsurance Co. (Toa Re; A+/Stable/--) reflect its strong business franchise and competitive position in Japan's non-life insurance market, increasing diversification in terms of geographical markets and business lines, strong capitalization, and highly liquid asset portfolio. These strengths are partly offset by minimal growth in the Japanese non-life reinsurance market.

Toa Re is Japan's sole reinsurer that serves both the life and non-life sectors in the domestic and overseas markets and maintains its strong business base as the major reinsurer for the domestic non-life primary insurance companies. A high share in the local reinsurance market (excluding reinsurance for natural disasters) helps Toa Re generate stable profits. It has been expanding its business in North America, Europe, and East Asia to increase its presence in the overseas reinsurance market. The company ranked 21st among the world's reinsurance groups in terms of net reinsurance premiums written in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011), according to the 2011 edition of Global Reinsurance Highlights, published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Toa Re's U.S. subsidiary, Toa Reinsurance Co. of America (A+/Stable/--), which we view as the core entity of the Toa Re group under our group ratings methodology criteria, specializes in regional businesses covering local small to midsize insurers. The subsidiary generates about 15% of the group's net premium income, contributing to Toa Re's geographical diversification.