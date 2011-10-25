(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd . (BBB-/Stable/--, cnA-) are not affected by the suspension of production in Thailand due to severe flooding. We believe any impact from the floods is both temporary and manageable because the group has other facilities in China. However, we will review the rating and outlook if the shutdown is prolonged and has a profound impact on Kingboard's credit protection measures.

Elec & Eltek International Co. Ltd. , Kingboard's majority-owned subsidiary, announced on Oct. 24, 2011, that it had suspended activity at the group's printed circuit board production facilities in Thailand. The facilities accounted for about 11% of the group's consolidated revenue, based on its results for the first half of 2011.