(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25- Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that one-in-three rating proposals
for new structured finance (SF) deals need a substantial overhaul before the agency can proceed
with assigning new ratings to the transaction..
Since launching its Transaction Filtering Committees (TFCs) in 2009, Fitch has
received 849 preliminary SF rating proposals, 31.5% of which required
substantial credit or structural issues to be addressed before the rating
process could proceed. In addition, Fitch has rejected nearly one in 10
proposals outright, designating them as unrateable.
"Transaction Filtering Committees have helped strengthen the rating process and
improved the quality of the structured finance transactions that Fitch
ultimately assigns ratings to, which can only serve to benefit investors," says
Ian Linnell, Global Head of Structured Finance and Covered Bonds for Fitch.
Fitch provides detailed analysis of its filtering committee results in the
report. In total, Fitch has classified 8.7% of transactions as 'Red' or
unrateable. Fitch designates the the aforementioned 31.5% as 'Amber', which
means that the deal requires specific issues to be addressed if the rating
process is to continue.
In addition, these figures are conservative as they exclude transactions which
were declined by the agency at a very early stage due to specific credit or
criteria issues. The results are broken down by group (RMBS, ABS, CMBS, and
Structured Credit) and by region (North America, EMEA, Latin America, and APAC).
Fitch also discusses the rejection rates by group and examines quarterly
rejection rates.
Irrespective of the outcome of a TFC, Fitch will not automatically rate the
transaction. For example, issues raised for 'Amber' transactions may prove
ultimately insoluble. In fact, only a quarter of such transactions were
ultimately assigned a rating. Even for 'Green' transactions, only 57% were
eventually assigned a rating often due to new issues emerging that were not
highlighted during Fitch's TFC.
As well as benefiting investors, the agency believes that identifying
significant issues early in the credit process and rejecting other proposals
outright saves time for both the issuer and the agency. "The Transaction
Filtering Committee process provides early and definitive feedback to
transaction parties while helping to enhance the global consistency of Fitch's
analytical decision making," says Stuart Jennings, Group Credit Officer for
Global Structured Finance for Fitch.
TFCs involve senior credit members from at least two ratings teams and at least
one independent credit officer. The TFC chairperson must be a managing director
from a different rating group to that of the group that received the proposal.
The committee provides feedback in the form of 'traffic light' colours and
supporting reason codes. For example, a transaction rating proposal could be
rejected (assigned a 'Red') because of excessive asset concentration risk within
the proposed portfolio.
Fitch already publishes regular, quarterly, TFC statistics in its US and EMEA
Structured Finance Snapshot reports.
Fitch's new report is the latest in the agency's 'Structured Finance Four Years
On' series.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Rejects Weak Proposals: Strengthening the Ratings
Process
here