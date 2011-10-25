(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that one-in-three rating proposals for new structured finance (SF) deals need a substantial overhaul before the agency can proceed with assigning new ratings to the transaction..

Since launching its Transaction Filtering Committees (TFCs) in 2009, Fitch has received 849 preliminary SF rating proposals, 31.5% of which required substantial credit or structural issues to be addressed before the rating process could proceed. In addition, Fitch has rejected nearly one in 10 proposals outright, designating them as unrateable.

"Transaction Filtering Committees have helped strengthen the rating process and improved the quality of the structured finance transactions that Fitch ultimately assigns ratings to, which can only serve to benefit investors," says Ian Linnell, Global Head of Structured Finance and Covered Bonds for Fitch.

Fitch provides detailed analysis of its filtering committee results in the report. In total, Fitch has classified 8.7% of transactions as 'Red' or unrateable. Fitch designates the the aforementioned 31.5% as 'Amber', which means that the deal requires specific issues to be addressed if the rating process is to continue.

In addition, these figures are conservative as they exclude transactions which were declined by the agency at a very early stage due to specific credit or criteria issues. The results are broken down by group (RMBS, ABS, CMBS, and Structured Credit) and by region (North America, EMEA, Latin America, and APAC). Fitch also discusses the rejection rates by group and examines quarterly rejection rates.

Irrespective of the outcome of a TFC, Fitch will not automatically rate the transaction. For example, issues raised for 'Amber' transactions may prove ultimately insoluble. In fact, only a quarter of such transactions were ultimately assigned a rating. Even for 'Green' transactions, only 57% were eventually assigned a rating often due to new issues emerging that were not highlighted during Fitch's TFC.

As well as benefiting investors, the agency believes that identifying significant issues early in the credit process and rejecting other proposals outright saves time for both the issuer and the agency. "The Transaction Filtering Committee process provides early and definitive feedback to transaction parties while helping to enhance the global consistency of Fitch's analytical decision making," says Stuart Jennings, Group Credit Officer for Global Structured Finance for Fitch.

TFCs involve senior credit members from at least two ratings teams and at least one independent credit officer. The TFC chairperson must be a managing director from a different rating group to that of the group that received the proposal. The committee provides feedback in the form of 'traffic light' colours and supporting reason codes. For example, a transaction rating proposal could be rejected (assigned a 'Red') because of excessive asset concentration risk within the proposed portfolio.

Fitch already publishes regular, quarterly, TFC statistics in its US and EMEA Structured Finance Snapshot reports.

Fitch's new report is the latest in the agency's 'Structured Finance Four Years On' series.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Rejects Weak Proposals: Strengthening the Ratings Process

here