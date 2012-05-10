Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
May 10 Valeo S.A. & Faurecia SA
* Moody's : Revenues of European auto suppliers increase despite declining demand in home market
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)