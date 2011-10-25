(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiyo Life Insurance Company's (Taiyo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade reflects Taiyo Life's steadily growing insurance underwriting business and strengthened capitalisation. Fitch notes Taiyo Life's increasing importance to T&D Life Group due to the former's improving fundamentals, but observes that the insurer's ratings currently depend on its standalone financial condition and not on its position within the group.

"Taiyo Life continues to improve its financial position due to its higher profitability, tighter risk management and strengthened capital adequacy. As a result, it is steadily increasing its presence in T&D Life Group and contributing to the improving trend of the whole group's creditworthiness," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings team.

Taiyo Life's profitability has improved since FY09 (financial year ended March 2010), owing to stricter underwriting and increased sales of profitable protection products. The insurer's policy amount in force grew 6.4% yoy in the year to March 2011, exceeding the growth rate of most other Japanese traditional life insurers. Its surrender and lapse rate improved to 6.25% at end-March 2011 from 6.45% at end-March 2010.

The company's improved enterprise risk management (ERM) has resulted in its assets and liabilities being nearly matched in duration, which is uncommon among Japanese traditional life insurers. Its exposure to market risk including interest rates, equity and real estate prices has diminished to negligible levels. Negative spread has narrowed substantially since 2007 and is likely to turn positive by 2015.

Taiyo Life's capital position has been steadily strengthened after reaching a low point at end-March 2009 due to the turmoil in the Japanese equity market. Taiyo Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 1,229.7% at end-March 2011 (670.8% under the new statutory SMR regime) from 1,023.8% at end-March 2010, despite a weak domestic equity market.

Positive rating action may result from improved financial condition on a sustained basis, or if there is further evidence of the company becoming more integrated into T&D Life Group and therefore 'core' to the group according to Fitch's criteria. In particular, further growth in the company's and T&D Life Group's profitable protection insurance and strengthened capital adequacy would be regarded as positive rating factors.

Negative rating action could be precipitated by material erosion of capitalisation at the company and T&D Life Group, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, Taiyo Life's ratings may come under pressure if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply, if the new statutory SMR declines below 600% at T&D Life Group or if new business margins become volatile for a prolonged period. As T&D Life Group's overall fundamentals have been improving since FY09, Fitch believes that negative rating action is unlikely in the foreseeable future.

According to Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology, Taiyo Life is a 'very important' company of T&D Life Group. It provides insurance for households, especially for women.