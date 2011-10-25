(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiyo Life Insurance
Company's (Taiyo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects Taiyo Life's steadily growing insurance
underwriting business and strengthened capitalisation. Fitch
notes Taiyo Life's increasing importance to T&D Life Group due
to the former's improving fundamentals, but observes that the
insurer's ratings currently depend on its standalone financial
condition and not on its position within the group.
"Taiyo Life continues to improve its financial position due
to its higher profitability, tighter risk management and
strengthened capital adequacy. As a result, it is steadily
increasing its presence in T&D Life Group and contributing to
the improving trend of the whole group's creditworthiness," says
Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance
Ratings team.
Taiyo Life's profitability has improved since FY09
(financial year ended March 2010), owing to stricter
underwriting and increased sales of profitable protection
products. The insurer's policy amount in force grew 6.4% yoy in
the year to March 2011, exceeding the growth rate of most other
Japanese traditional life insurers. Its surrender and lapse rate
improved to 6.25% at end-March 2011 from 6.45% at end-March
2010.
The company's improved enterprise risk management (ERM) has
resulted in its assets and liabilities being nearly matched in
duration, which is uncommon among Japanese traditional life
insurers. Its exposure to market risk including interest rates,
equity and real estate prices has diminished to negligible
levels. Negative spread has narrowed substantially since 2007
and is likely to turn positive by 2015.
Taiyo Life's capital position has been steadily strengthened
after reaching a low point at end-March 2009 due to the turmoil
in the Japanese equity market. Taiyo Life's statutory solvency
margin ratio (SMR) improved to 1,229.7% at end-March 2011
(670.8% under the new statutory SMR regime) from 1,023.8% at
end-March 2010, despite a weak domestic equity market.
Positive rating action may result from improved financial
condition on a sustained basis, or if there is further evidence
of the company becoming more integrated into T&D Life Group and
therefore 'core' to the group according to Fitch's criteria. In
particular, further growth in the company's and T&D Life Group's
profitable protection insurance and strengthened capital
adequacy would be regarded as positive rating factors.
Negative rating action could be precipitated by material
erosion of capitalisation at the company and T&D Life Group,
deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded
value. Specifically, Taiyo Life's ratings may come under
pressure if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop
sharply, if the new statutory SMR declines below 600% at T&D
Life Group or if new business margins become volatile for a
prolonged period. As T&D Life Group's overall fundamentals have
been improving since FY09, Fitch believes that negative rating
action is unlikely in the foreseeable future.
According to Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology, Taiyo
Life is a 'very important' company of T&D Life Group. It
provides insurance for households, especially for women.