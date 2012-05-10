(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes final ratings as follows:

AUD72m Class A-1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD138m Class A-2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD38.4m Class A-3 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.5m Class B notes: not rated

AUD12.6m Class C notes: not rated

AUD9.6m Class D notes: not rated

AUD6m Class E notes: not rated

AUD2.4m Class F notes: not rated

AUD7.5m Class G notes: not rated

The notes are issued by G.T. Australia Nominees Ltd in its capacity as trustee of Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9.

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,225 residential mortgages originated by Pepper Homeloans Pty Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Pepper Australia Pty Limited) totaling approximately AUD300m. Fitch's calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 70.7%, and the weighted average seasoning was 41.9 months. Credit-impaired mortgages comprise 44.3% of the pool while reduced documentation loans make up 55% of the portfolio. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 16.9% are interest-only loans and 14.1% are investment loans. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

The Long-Term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class A-1, A-2 and A-3 notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D, E, F and G notes and excess spread; and the liquidity facility provided by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and sized at 2.5% of the aggregate note balance at closing. The ratings also reflect Pepper Australia Pty Limited's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the presale report entitled "Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9", available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9

here