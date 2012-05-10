(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9's
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes final ratings as follows:
AUD72m Class A-1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD138m Class A-2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD38.4m Class A-3 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD13.5m Class B notes: not rated
AUD12.6m Class C notes: not rated
AUD9.6m Class D notes: not rated
AUD6m Class E notes: not rated
AUD2.4m Class F notes: not rated
AUD7.5m Class G notes: not rated
The notes are issued by G.T. Australia Nominees Ltd in its capacity as trustee of Pepper
Residential Securities Trust No. 9.
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,225 residential mortgages
originated by Pepper Homeloans Pty Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Pepper Australia Pty
Limited) totaling approximately AUD300m. Fitch's calculated weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio was 70.7%, and the weighted average seasoning was 41.9 months.
Credit-impaired mortgages comprise 44.3% of the pool while reduced documentation loans make up
55% of the portfolio. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 16.9% are interest-only loans and 14.1%
are investment loans. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its
credit analysis of the transaction.
The Long-Term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class A-1, A-2 and A-3 notes are based on the quality
of the collateral; the credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D, E, F and G
notes and excess spread; and the liquidity facility provided by National Australia Bank Limited
(NAB, rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and sized at 2.5% of the aggregate note balance at
closing. The ratings also reflect Pepper Australia Pty Limited's mortgage underwriting and
servicing capabilities.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the presale report entitled
"Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9", available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations,
warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9
here