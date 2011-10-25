(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Daido Life Insurance Company's (Daido Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The IFS rating reflects Daido Life's overall resilient life insurance underwriting and robust capitalisation, the highest among Japanese traditional life insurers. Although Daido Life's growth in insurance underwriting has stalled, and interest rate risk stemming from the duration gap between its assets and liabilities remains the primary risk for the company, Fitch notes that the company is strengthening its enterprise risk management (ERM) to tighten control on capital and risks under the new regulatory solvency margin ratio (SMR) regime in Japan.

"Strengthened ERM is likely to further improve Daido Life's capital adequacy, by continuing to reduce its exposure to domestic equities and by continuing the lengthening of assets' maturity to shorten their duration gap with liabilities," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings team.

At end-March 2011, the policy amount in force of Daido Life's domestic life insurance decreased 1.7% y-o-y mainly due to flat sales of death protection products. However, Fitch notes that Daido Life has started to strengthen its profitable third (health) sector such as medical insurance, with annual premium of new policies growing 44.9% in the year to March 2011, albeit from a small base. The company's policy persistency has improved, with the surrender and lapse rate having steadily declined to 8.75% at end-March 2011 from 10.04% a year ago.

Partly owing to the company's efforts to further reduce its exposure to domestic equities, Daido Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 1,237.2% at end-March 2011 (720.6% under the new SMR regime) from 1,120.6% at end-March 2010, despite a weak domestic equity market.

Positive rating action may be considered if Daido Life's new statutory SMR exceeds 750%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained basis. Further growth in the company's protection insurance including the profitable third sector would also be regarded as positive rating factors.

Negative rating action could result from material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the embedded value.

According to Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology, Daido Life is a 'core' constituent of T&D Life Group. However, given the strength of its standalone credit profile, Daido Life is rated on a standalone basis and its rating does not include any uplift from its being part of T&D Life Group. As the core member of the group, however, if the prospects of either it or other members of the group were to worsen materially, Daido Life could be downgraded. Specifically, Daido Life's ratings may come under pressure if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure drops sharply, if the new SMR declines below 650% or if new business margins become volatile for a prolonged period. However, as T&D Life Group's fundamentals have been improving since FY09 (financial year ended March 2010), Fitch believes that negative rating action is unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Daido Life is a domestic life insurer for Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises.