May 10 -
Summary analysis -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ----------------- 10-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Marshall Islands
Primary SIC: Water
Transportation
of Freight, NEC
Mult. CUSIP6: 639365
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Nov-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Marshall Islands-registered dry-bulk shipping company Navios
Maritime Holdings Inc. (Navios Holdings or the group) is constrained by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's high operating risk in
the cyclical and volatile dry-bulk shipping industry and by its record of
aggressive growth. In addition, we believe Navios Holdings' financial risk
profile is likely to prove "aggressive" over the industry cycle.