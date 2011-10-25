(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Fitch Ratings has assigned CNPC Golden Autumn Limited, B.V.I.'s CNY2.5bn 2.55% and and CNY0.5bn 2.95% guaranteed bonds due 2013 and 2014, respectively, final local currency ratings of 'AA-'. The assignment of the final ratings follows a review of final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously reviewed.

The notes are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by CNPC Finance (HK)Limited (CPF(HK), 'A+'/Stable) a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC, 'A+'/Stable). CNPC's ratings are capped at China's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR of 'A+' (Stable) and 'AA-' (Negative), respectively, reflecting government ownership of the company. Fitch considers CNPC's business profile and financial metrics to be comparable to international oil and gas majors and supportive of a 'AA' standalone rating.

