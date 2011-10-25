(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to VCL Multi-Compartment's Compartment VCL 14 transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its credit ratings to the EUR815.6 million asset-backed floating-rate notes that VCL Multi-Compartment S.A. has issued, acting for and on behalf of its Compartment VCL 14 (see list below).

German auto lease receivables comprise the collateral, originated and sold by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (VW Leasing).

This is VW Leasing's 20th auto-lease transaction and the fourth of these using the Luxembourg-based special-purpose entity (SPE), VCL Multi-Compartment. The securitized receivables have previously been refinanced through the existing warehousing facility, VCL Master S.A., Compartment 1. The transaction is static.

The ratings reflect our analysis of the ability of the servicer, VW Leasing, to fulfill its role in the transaction and the cash flow mechanics of the transaction, assuming various stress scenarios.

