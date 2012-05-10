(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the Russian Republic of Sakha's planned five-year amortizing Russian ruble (RUB) 2.5 billion (about $85 million) bond, which it intends to place on May 17, 2012. The recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for bondholders in an event of payment default. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' and 'ruAA' senior unsecured debt ratings to the proposed bond, mirroring the issuer ratings on the republic.

The bond will have 20 quarterly step-down coupons and an amortizing repayment schedule. In 2014, 10% of the bond is scheduled for redemption, a further 30% is to be repaid in 2015, 30% in 2016, and the remaining 30% in 2017.

Our ratings on the Republic of Sakha reflect our view of the republic's dependence on federal decisions regarding intergovernmental relations, expenditure responsibilities, and tax regimes. Moreover, the ratings are constrained by the high concentration of Sakha's economy in natural resources extraction and exposure to the volatility of world commodity markets, which is exacerbated by dependence on a few large taxpayers. Sakha's vast territory, remote location, and severe subarctic climate require further development in transport and utility infrastructure. Furthermore, fuel-operating and capital-spending needs constrain the republic's creditworthiness.

The positive outlook reflects our view that Sakha's revenue growth, backed by increasing tax and nontax revenues from natural resources extraction and continuous federal support, might result in a consistently sound budgetary performance. It also takes into account our expectation that the republic's debt burden will remain modest, and that Sakha's management will maintain its prudent debt policies with debt service of about 3%-4% of operating revenues.

