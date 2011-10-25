(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25-

-- U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Funding PLC has largely completed the construction of new hospital facilities and is now providing satisfactory facilities management services.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on the senior secured debt issued by Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Funding to positive from stable.

-- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' underlying rating on Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Funding.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade should operational performance continue to be satisfactory and should the projected financial performance in the upcoming new financial model prove consistent with previous forecasts.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on the senior secured debt issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Funding PLC to positive from stable. The senior secured debt comprises GBP214.53 million of senior secured bonds (including GBP43 million in variation bonds) due 2041, and a GBP150 million senior secured index-linked bank loan from the European Investment Bank (AAA/Stable/A-1+) due 2040.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term issue rating on the senior secured debt. The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery of the outstanding principal in the event of a payment default.

The senior secured debt retains an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by FGIC UK Ltd. (not rated) and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. (not rated), respectively. Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore the long-term debt rating on the bonds currently reflects the SPUR.

The outlook revision follows the completion of the majority of the construction program of health care facilities at Pinderfields General Hospital and Pontefract General Infirmary for the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust (the Trust). The outlook revision reflects our view that the near-completion of construction eliminates a material risk from the project.

The project company, Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Ltd. (ProjectCo) financed the design and construction of the health care facilities and will provide maintenance and certain nonclinical services under a 35-year project agreement. Although operations are at an early stage, we think that ProjectCo is providing satisfactory facilities management (FM) services, with low levels of deductions and penalties. In addition, there appears to be an effective working relationship between ProjectCo and the Trust, with regular meetings.

The 'BBB-' underlying debt rating reflects the following credit risks: the exposure to construction and engineering group Balfour Beatty PLC (not rated) as constructor and FM services provider; more than 30 years of capital replacement risk; an aggressive debt amortization profile, with 41% of the debt amortizing in the last five years; and the project's highly leveraged capital structure, with 92% debt and 8% equity. The minimum and average debt service coverage ratios, excluding interest income, are 1.14x and 1.17x, respectively. Based on our discussions with ProjectCo, we do not anticipate any material changes to the project's forecast financial profile in the updated operational financial model, which we are due to receive by the end of November 2011.

The above weaknesses are, however, offset by the following project strengths: construction is near completion, with final completion due by the end of October 2011; operational performance has been satisfactory to date, as the project moves into 'steady state' service provision; and there is a full availability-based revenue stream over the life of the concession.

An upgrade is possible if we consider that operational performance continues to be satisfactory over the next 12 months and if the projected financial performance in the new operational financial model is at least consistent with the previous forecasts.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the project's financial profile were to weaken below our current projections or should there be deterioration in the provision of operational services or a weakening in ProjectCo's working relationship with the Trust.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

-- Recovery Ratings For Project Finance Transactions, April 8, 2005