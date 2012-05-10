BRIEF-Union Construction and Investment FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders $970,771 versus $232,241 year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Vologda Oblast ----------------------------------------- 10-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-May-2012 B/-- B/--
29-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB2.51 bil bnds B 10-May-2012
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt's parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including the appointment of new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.