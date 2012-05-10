(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 -

Overview

-- Vologda Oblast's financial performance in 2011 was worse than we anticipated, due to constant spending pressure, and its debt now exceeds our base-case forecast.

-- The oblast's free cash balances remain weak, which under high debt service obligations, have strained its liquidity and heightened refinancing risks.

-- We are lowering our long-term ratings on Vologda Oblast to 'B' from 'B+' and to 'ruA' from 'ruA+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that additional support from the federal government and the oblast's new cost-containment agenda for 2012 will counterbalance what we believe will be a modest recovery of Vologda's tax and nontax revenues in the medium term.

Rating Action

On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Russia's Vologda Oblast to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we lowered the Russia national scale rating on the oblast to 'ruA' from 'ruA+'. The issue ratings on the oblast's debt were lowered to 'B/ruA' from 'B+/ruA+'. The recovery rating remains at '3', indicating our assessment of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default.

Rationale

The rating actions reflect the oblast's inability to implement budget consolidation measures in 2011, which led to a budgetary performance, debt, and liquidity position in line with our downside scenario.

The ratings on Vologda Oblast are constrained by revenue volatility stemming from its high concentration in the steelmaking industry, low revenue and spending flexibility, and weak budgetary performance, resulting in debt accumulation and mounting debt service. The ratings are however supported by the high likelihood of stronger federal support and Vologda Oblast's modest contingent liabilities.

Vologda Oblast's economy is concentrated in ferrous metallurgy, exposing the region to the volatility of steel markets. OAO Severstal (BB/Stable/--; Russia national scale 'ruAA'), Russia's second largest integrated steelmaker, dominates this cyclical industry and contributes more than one-third of the oblast's total revenues. Severstal's net losses during the financial market and economic crisis dramatically undermined Vologda's medium-term financials.

The oblast's fiscal flexibility is weak as it is highly dependent on federal government, which controls its revenue sources and spending mandates, including increases in public-sector salaries, as was the case before the elections in 2011. Despite federal support and some cost-containment measures, the oblast's budgetary performance weakened substantially and it reported material operating and after-capital-accounts deficits in 2009-2011.

In April 2012, Vologda's newly appointed governor announced an ambitious deficit-reduction program, which implies spending cuts of at least Russian ruble (RUB) 3.7 billion (about $120 million) this year and a conservative budget plan for 2013. The implementation of this agenda could lead to a recovery of the oblast's financial performance after a poor 2011. Our revised base-case scenario factors in the new management's plan and we now assume an operating surplus of 1%-2% of operating revenues and deficits after capital accounts of 4% in 2012-2014 on average. This scenario is based on two assumptions, however:

-- The ability and willingness of Vologda's new management to stick to its announced cost-containment policies, both in terms of operating and capital spending; and

-- Additional support from the federal budget through larger operating and capital grants, which would make up for a slow revenue recovery. This is because the federal government displayed its support of underperforming regions during the 2009 downturn. We regard Vologda as one of the key targets for additional state support in 2012-2013 because it is one the most indebted and weakest performers across Russia's local and regional governments.

Due to weak financials, Vologda's tax-supported debt is likely to peak to about 70% of consolidated operating revenues in 2012, which we still consider moderate by international standards, yet material in the Russian context. The oblast's debt will consist of direct debt (at present, 70% of the total) and guarantees and minor debt of its government-related entities (GREs). Budget consolidation will likely cause Vologda's debt to decrease and stabilize at about 60% of consolidated operating revenues.

Given the oblast's modest involvement in the local economy, we regard the size of its contingent liabilities, comprising GREs' and local governments' payables, as low.