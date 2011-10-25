LONDON Oct 25 BP pushed out the timetable for completion of a $7 billion deal to sell its stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy (PAE) to 2012 from previous guidance of the end of this year.

"I'd be surprised if government approval comes through this year," Chief Executive Bob Dudley told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that it could be completed sometime next year.

The planned sale of the 60 percent interest in PAE to Bridas Corp, half-owned by China's CNOOC , intended to help BP raise funds to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, is awaiting the green light from the Argentinian government.

"I fully expect that that date will be extended down the road but that's not an asset we are desperate to sell. We made that agreement when oil prices were a lot lower," Dudley said.

"We want to make that deal and complete it if it can happen, but if it doesn't happen, that's OK too. I think it will happen though," he said. (Reporting by Tom Bergin and Sarah Young; Editing by Julie Crust)