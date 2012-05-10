(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 -

Overview

-- U.S. defense supplier Kratos recently announced plans to acquire Composite Engineering Inc. for $155 million, largely funded with the proceeds of a stock sale.

-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Kratos and revising our outlook to positive from stable.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade Kratos within the next year if the company continues to reduce leverage, such that debt to EBITDA falls to less than 4.5x.

Rating Action

On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on California-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. At the same time, we revised the outlook to positive from stable.

Rationale

We based the outlook revision on a moderate reduction in our leverage expectation following the planned $155 million acquisition of Composite Engineering Inc. (CEI). Kratos plans to fund the purchase with the proceeds of a recent $100 million stock sale, $20 million of Kratos stock, cash on hand and revolver borrowings. CEI, which develops and manufactures unmanned aerial target systems and composite structures, had $96 million of revenues and $16 million of EBITDA in 2011. The acquisition is expected to close by the beginning of third-quarter 2012.