(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 -
Overview
-- U.S. defense supplier Kratos recently announced plans to acquire Composite
Engineering Inc. for $155 million, largely funded with the proceeds of a stock sale.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Kratos and revising our outlook to
positive from stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade Kratos within the
next year if the company continues to reduce leverage, such that debt to EBITDA falls to less
than 4.5x.
Rating Action
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating, on California-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. At the
same time, we revised the outlook to positive from stable.
Rationale
We based the outlook revision on a moderate reduction in our leverage expectation following
the planned $155 million acquisition of Composite Engineering Inc. (CEI). Kratos plans to fund
the purchase with the proceeds of a recent $100 million stock sale, $20 million of Kratos stock,
cash on hand and revolver borrowings. CEI, which develops and manufactures unmanned aerial
target systems and composite structures, had $96 million of revenues and $16 million of EBITDA
in 2011. The acquisition is expected to close by the beginning of third-quarter 2012.