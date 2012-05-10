BRIEF-State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M CO as of Dec 31, 2016
* State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M co as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lGuBG1] Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. --------------- 10-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 50077B
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--
03-May-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$625 mil 10.% sr secd nts due 06/01/2017 B 13-Apr-2012
* State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M co as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lGuBG1] Further company coverage:
(Recasts with Yellen testimony) * Yellen gives hawkish testimony before Senate * 10-year yields highest in more than a week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates, striking a more hawkish tone than investors expected. The U.S. central bank will likely need to raise rates at an upcoming meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Brazilian billionaire Edson de Godoy Bueno, who built a healthcare empire in his country that became UnitedHealth Group Inc's platform to expand in Latin America, died on Tuesday.