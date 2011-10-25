(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Substantial widening of credit default swap (CDS) spreads for some of the largest basic materials companies are denoting growing struggles, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

Spreads for United States Steel Corporation (reporting today) have moved out 103% over the past three months, notably underperforming the broader industry, of which CDS has widened 38%. 'Credit protection on US Steel is now pricing in line with 'B-' levels, potentially signaling market concern over demand for materials amid a sluggish economy,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

A similar widening CDS trend is evident for Dow Chemical Company (reporting Thursday). CDS spreads have widened 114% over the last three months while CDS liquidity has moved up two rankings to trade in the seventh regional percentile. 'Higher CDS liquidity for Dow Chemical signals increased uncertainty over future pricing,' said Allmendinger.

Companies reporting earnings this week are as follows:

Hess Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 95 basis points (bps) to 167 bps, an increase of 76%. The liquidity score on Hess Corporation decreased from 7.25 to 6.57 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 15th percentile to the sixth percentile.

Boeing Company (The) (INDUSTRIALS/Aerospace & Defense)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 63 bps to 80 bps, an increase of 27%. The liquidity score on Boeing Company (The) decreased from 7.21 to 7.19 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 14th percentile to the 22nd percentile.

BorgWarner Incorporated (CONSUMER GOODS/Automobiles & Parts)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 99 bps to 149 bps, an increase of 51%. The liquidity score on BorgWarner Incorporated decreased from 7.28 to 7.03 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 16th percentile to the 17th percentile.