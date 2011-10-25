(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Acrylics Limited (IAL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings reflect IAL's volatile EBITDA margins over the last five years, ranging from minus 13.33% in the financial year ended March 2009 to a peak of 15.8% in FY10. The rating also reflect IAL's inability to pass on increases in raw material prices, the continuous threat of dumping by overseas producers of acrylic fibre and a seasonal product cycle.

The ratings, on the other hand, also reflect IAL's strong market position in acrylic fiber, underpinned by a production capacity of 42,000 MT per year (46% of total capacity in India) and a 25-year track record. The ratings are further supported by comfortable net debt/EBITDA of 1.55x in FY11 (FY10: 1.6x) and interest coverage (operating EBITDA/net interest) of 4.3x in FY11 (3.6x).

IAL was referred to a corporate debt restructuring (CDR) programme in 2003 after it failed to service its debt due to huge losses incurred in the past because of volatile raw material prices and unfavorable demand-supply situation in the industry. A major portion of the CDR debt has already been settled and IAL is expected to repay the remainder of INR18.8m in FY12.

Negative rating action may result from any sharp decline in EBITDA margins and/or any unexpected debt-led capital expenditure leading to net financial leverage above 4x. Positive rating action may result from sustained stable margins leading to net financial leverage below 1.5x and from regular debt repayments.

For FY11, IAL reported revenue of INR4,081.7m (FY10: INR 4,082.6m) and operating EBITDA of INR508.9m (INR648m).

IAL bank loan facilities have been assigned ratings as follows:

- INR191.7m term loan: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR170m fund-based working capital limit: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR1,210m non fund-based limit:'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'