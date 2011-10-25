(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25- Fitch Ratings says the combination of another
interest rate rise and the deregulation of Indian savings
accounts puts more pressure on the banks. However, these changes
on their own do not pose a threat to their credit ratings.
The Reserve Bank of India announced today that it
will deregulate savings so that banks can set their own interest
rates on accounts of less than INR100,000 and pay a different
rate on accounts over INR100,000. The current law requires banks
to pay 3.5%, an interest rate set by the RBI, on all savings'
deposits.
Banks are likely to pass on both the 25bps interest rate
rise and any increase in the savings rates they pay. In the
medium term, the impact of the deregulation of savings accounts
is likely to have a bigger impact than the cyclical rate rise by
RBI.
While we expect banks will increase the interest rates on
savings accounts, the current state of the Indian economy and
banking system means there is unlikely to be a deposit war in
the near future. Deposits already fund 75%-80% of Indian bank
loans, which means the banks do not have to boost deposits
hurriedly to replace wholesale funding, as is the case in some
parts of Europe. The economic slowdown means that new loans are
not hugely outstripping new deposits.
Fitch's most recent forecast is that non-performing loans in
the Indian banking system will increase from 2.5% last March to
2.8% by March 2012. Although Fitch has not changed this, the
interest rate rises and slowdown in Indian growth means the risk
of NPLs breaching our forecast has increased.