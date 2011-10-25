(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Fitch Ratings says the combination of another interest rate rise and the deregulation of Indian savings accounts puts more pressure on the banks. However, these changes on their own do not pose a threat to their credit ratings.

The Reserve Bank of India announced today that it will deregulate savings so that banks can set their own interest rates on accounts of less than INR100,000 and pay a different rate on accounts over INR100,000. The current law requires banks to pay 3.5%, an interest rate set by the RBI, on all savings' deposits.

Banks are likely to pass on both the 25bps interest rate rise and any increase in the savings rates they pay. In the medium term, the impact of the deregulation of savings accounts is likely to have a bigger impact than the cyclical rate rise by RBI.

While we expect banks will increase the interest rates on savings accounts, the current state of the Indian economy and banking system means there is unlikely to be a deposit war in the near future. Deposits already fund 75%-80% of Indian bank loans, which means the banks do not have to boost deposits hurriedly to replace wholesale funding, as is the case in some parts of Europe. The economic slowdown means that new loans are not hugely outstripping new deposits.

Fitch's most recent forecast is that non-performing loans in the Indian banking system will increase from 2.5% last March to 2.8% by March 2012. Although Fitch has not changed this, the interest rate rises and slowdown in Indian growth means the risk of NPLs breaching our forecast has increased.