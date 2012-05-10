(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP's (PTL)
$1.75 billion senior unsecured notes. The notes are divided as follows:
--$875 million 3.125% notes due May 11, 2015;
--$875 million 3.75% notes due May 11, 2017.
Proceeds will be used to repay borrowings on the General Electric Capital
Corporation facility (GECC).
Fitch recently assigned a 'BBB+' long-term IDR to PTL, which includes a $700
million equity injection from the general and limited partners. The equity
injection reduced leverage (defined as debt/equity) from 6.5 times (x) at Dec.
31 2011 to a range of 3.0x to 3.5x on a proforma basis. The ratings also reflect
PTL's established market position in the truck leasing business, experienced
management team, strong asset quality, and relatively consistent operating
performance through various economic cycles.
Additional information on Fitch's rating rationale and sensitivities is
available in the April 26 press release, 'Fitch Expects to Assign an IDR of
'BBB+' to Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP; Outlook Stable' and the May 1 press
release, 'Fitch Assigns BBB+' IDR to Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP; Outlook
Stable'.
Established in 1988 and headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, PTL is a leading
provider of full service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance and
logistics services. PTL is a partnership between GECC (49.9%), Penske
Corporation (41.1%) and Penske Automotive Group (9%). Ownership interests are
expected to be maintained at current percentages after the $700 million equity
injection.
Fitch currently rates PTL as follows:
Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.