May 10 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today said it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level debt rating and '3' recovery rating to Calgary, Alta.-based Gibson Energy ULC's proposed US$375 million secured revolver due 2016 and US$650 million term loan B due 2018. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of default.

Gibson is amending its existing credit agreement. It is increasing its revolver to US$375 million from US$275 million, and re-pricing its existing US$650 million Term Loan B. The repricing of the term loan will reduce Gibson's interest expense while the increase in revolver size will allow the company to fund future growth opportunities.

(We will publish a complete recovery analysis on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal once we review the facilities' final terms and conditions.)

Standard & Poor's assumes default to occur in 2016, at which point the company is no longer able to fund its fixed charges and available liquidity has been exhausted. Our default scenario assumes a precipitous decline in crude oil production and demand related to sharply lower crude oil prices and weak economic conditions in western Canada. The corresponding reduction in industry production and demand limits the volume of hydrocarbon products transferred through Gibson's facilities, and negatively affects its processing and marketing activities.

The ratings on Gibson reflect what Standard & Poor's believes is a fair business risk profile, with diversified revenue streams, a solid market position in certain segments, and moderate commodity price exposure. The ratings also reflect our view of a significant financial risk profile, with somewhat weak credit metrics, volatile cash flows in key segments due to cyclicality, exposure to throughput volume fluctuation, and the company's acquisitive strategy.

RATINGS LIST

Gibson Energy ULC

Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--

Rating Assigned

Prop bank facilities BB-

Recovery rating 3