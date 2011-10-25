(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25-

OVERVIEW

-- Our ratings on covered bond programs are usually higher than--but linked to--the underlying issuer credit rating.

-- We believe that many of our covered bond ratings would be resilient to moderate stress in the banking sector and corresponding downgrades of one to two notches for the issuers.

-- In our scenario analysis, we found that only 23% of the covered bond programs in our sample of 87 would likely see their ratings lowered if we were to lower the respective issuer ratings by one notch.

-- We further found that even if we lowered the ratings of all of the underlying issuers by three notches, 87% of the programs would remain rated in the 'AAA' and 'AA' rating categories.

Despite the deteriorating creditworthiness of sovereign and bank debt over the past year, covered bond ratings are likely to remain resilient to downgrades, according to a report Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today.

We have based our opinion on a scenario analysis covering a sample of 87 covered bond programs that we rate.

"Our ratings on covered bond programs are usually higher than--but linked to--the underlying issuer credit rating (ICR) on the covered bond issuer. However, many covered bonds that we rate 'AAA' would keep those ratings, even if the underlying ICRs were one or two notches lower," said credit analyst Andrew South.

Today's report, entitled "Scenario Analysis: How Sensitive Are Covered Bond Ratings To Changes In Issuer Ratings," considers how sensitive covered bond ratings are to underlying issuer downgrades by examining the maximum uplift between the ICR and the rating on the issuer's covered bond program. This maximum uplift in turn depends on our views of the relevant jurisdiction and the covered bond program's ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool, as well as on the degree of asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk in the program, as assessed using our criteria for covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

Credit analyst Sabrina Miehs added: "In practice, the actual number of rating notches difference between the ICR and the rating on the covered bond program may be significantly less than these maximum potential rating differences. For example, a particular covered bond program may support a maximum potential uplift of six notches above the ICR on the issuer, but if we rate the issuer 'A+', then the highest possible covered bond rating of 'AAA' is only four notches above the issuer's ICR. This effectively leads to two notches of "unused" potential ratings uplift. Put another way, our 'AAA' rating on the covered bond program would likely be insensitive to a downgrade of the issuer by as much as two notches."

"In fact, we found that only 23% of our sample would likely see their ratings lowered if we were to lower the underlying issuer ratings by one notch. Furthermore, even if we lowered all of the underlying issuer ratings by three notches, 87% of the programs would remain in the 'AAA' and 'AA' rating categories," Ms. Miehs explained.

The scenario analysis highlights that even under relatively substantial scenarios--where all covered bond issuers have their ratings lowered by up to three notches--the majority of covered bond programs' ratings would remain in the 'AA' or 'AAA' categories.

"One reason for this ratings stability is that we only rate programs 'AAA' if they are highly overcollateralized, regardless of how highly we rate the issuer. The minimum level of overcollateralization that we view as commensurate with a 'AAA' rating on the covered bond program does not change, for example, should the ICR later fall. As a result, our covered bond ratings would remain relatively stable in the face of deteriorating issuer creditworthiness without any further action by the issuer," said Ms. Miehs.

She added: "This contrasts with the approach some other rating agencies follow. We understand they may assign their highest rating to a covered bond program with less overcollateralization on the basis that the ICR is relatively high. However, if the ICR later falls, then the minimum level of overcollateralization commensurate with the highest covered bond rating could increase. As a result, the covered bond ratings may only remain stable if the issuer increases the program's overcollateralization."

The published report provides the results of our various downgrade scenarios, considering the major covered bond jurisdictions.

