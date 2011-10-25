(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25-

OVERVIEW

-- These rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes and affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes.

-- E-MAC NL 2006-II is backed by Dutch residential mortgages originated by GMAC-RFC Nederland, Quion 20, and Atlas Funding.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on the class D and E notes in E-MAC NL 2006-II B.V. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A, B and C notes (see list below).

CREDIT ANALYSIS

Our credit analysis incorporates our standard Dutch criteria (see "Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria," published on Dec 16, 2005).

In addition, we also incorporate credit stability as an important factor in our rating opinions. We consider whether we believe that an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing unusually large adverse changes in credit quality under conditions of moderate stress (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

For Dutch transactions, we adjust our weighted-average loss severities (WALS) by applying a 5% decrease in house prices and giving full credit to the house price index (HPI). If there has been an upward trend in arrears, we adjust our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) by projecting arrears based on historical data.

We have projected an additional 0.82% of 120+ day arrears, as we have seen an upward trend in long-term arrears over the past year.

This transaction is structured such that the reserve fund can amortize if there is no debit balance on the principal deficiency ledgers.

The reserve fund started amortizing in July 2009; it is currently at EUR1,787,387 and will continue amortizing to a floor of EUR1,100,000.

Our WAFF and WALS for the pool have increased for each rating level since closing, due to an increase in the calculated weighted-average loan-to-foreclosure value (WALTFV) to 79.52%, and an increase in arrears to 1.02%.

The available credit enhancement for the class D notes does not mitigate the increase in required credit coverage as these notes only benefit from credit enhancement provided by the amortizing reserve fund. We have therefore lowered to 'BB (sf)' our rating on this class of notes as they are unable to maintain their current ratings under our cash flow scenarios.

The class E notes are excess spread notes, and are currently paying down in line with the amortization of the reserve fund. The transaction is structured such that if 90+ day arrears increase above 2%, then the reserve fund would need to be topped up to EUR7,425,000 before any excess spread could be used to pay down the class E principal. These notes are unable to maintain their current rating under our cash flow stresses due to this trigger being breached. Therefore, we have lowered our rating on the class E notes to 'BB- (sf)'.

In our view, the credit enhancement available for the class A, B, and C notes mitigates the subsequent increase in required credit coverage. Also, these notes pass our cash flow stresses at their current rating levels. Therefore, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes.

COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA

We do not consider the bank agreements for E-MAC NL 2006-II to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria as they do not include an absolute commitment from the counterparty that it will replace itself following a downgrade below our minimum required rating. Therefore, under our criteria, the highest potential rating on the notes in this transaction is equal to the issuer credit rating on the bank account provider, The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1) (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements - June 17, 2011 Review").