(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- The increase in the reverse repo rate and the freeing of interest rates on savings deposits by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI; India's central bank) will add to the pressure on the earnings and asset quality of Indian banks, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today.

The RBI today increased the reverse repo rate, the rate at which it lends to banks against securities, by 25 basis points, taking the cumulative increase in the financial year ending March 2012 to 175 basis points. The reverse repo rate is a key policy rate in India.

"Banks had anyway been feeling the pressure on earnings and asset quality due to rising interest rates and inflationary pressure. They are unlikely to be able to pass on to customers the entire increase in funding costs stemming from the RBI's actions today," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Geeta Chugh. "The freeing of interest rates on savings deposits will intensify competition and banks are likely to raise deposit rates to attract customers. We, therefore, expect the significant difference in interest rates on savings and term deposits to narrow."

Banks' asset quality could also worsen, in our view, because the cumulative hike in interest rates by the RBI in this fiscal year is higher than we had anticipated.

"We expect delinquencies to rise because high interest rates and inflation, and likely lower economic growth in India in fiscal 2012 will hurt marginal borrowers," said Ms. Chugh. "The rise in delinquencies will not only increase credit costs, but will also strain banks' overall profitability."

We, however, do not expect any immediate impact on our ratings on Indian banks because the ratings already factor in some margin pressure.

We believe larger Indian banks, which have a large deposit franchise and a high share of savings deposits, will be more affected by the freeing of interest rates on savings deposits. Nevertheless, these banks are stronger, and their credit profiles will not change materially. Indian banks are also resilient to a cyclical downturn in asset quality and can absorb moderate deterioration.