May 11 -
Summary analysis -- Goodman Australia Industrial Fund ------------- 11-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Australia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Apr-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The ratings on Goodman Australia Industrial Fund (GAIF), an unlisted
Australia-based wholesale property trust, reflect our views on the fund's
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
Factors which support the fund's business risk profile include its relatively
stable cash flow generation derived from a high-quality portfolio of
industrial and office park assets; strong market position and an experienced
property management team; high occupancy levels; and solid lease-maturity
profile. Partly tempering these strengths is our view of the fund's
susceptibility to cyclical real-estate-market conditions and the potential for
increased exposure to property development.
The fund's strategy to invest in prime industrial and business space assets as
well as its diversified tenant base underpin the portfolios' stable cash
flows. At March 31, 2012, GAIF had invested interests in 107 Australian
industrial and office assets valued at about A$4.7 billion; comprising
warehouse/distribution centers (43%, by value), industrial estates (23%),
office parks (17%), business parks (13%), and vacant land (4%). GAIF's tenant
base consists of more than 350 tenants, with the 10 largest customers in the
portfolio representing 36% of the fund's income. For the nine months to March
31, 2012, the fund:
-- Completed 367,981 square meters of lease renewals,
-- Achieved a retention rate of 84%, and
-- Maintained a portfolio occupancy rate of 98% by income and weighted
average lease expiry (WALE) of 6.1 years (excluding development properties).
During the quarter to March 31, 2012, GAIF secured three new developments,
which are expected to be worth A$53.6 million (GAIF's ownership interest) upon
completion.
At the 'BBB' rating, we expect GAIF to maintain gearing of less than 40%.
GAIF's gearing of 39.6% as March 31, 2012, is at the upper-end of our
expectations and limits the fund's financial flexibility in our view. However,
we believe gearing will trend toward 35% by the end of 2013 calendar year, as
the fund works toward its new target gearing policy of 25%-30%. The fund aims
to achieve its new target policy over the next five years via asset divestment
and, predominately equity-funded development of vacant land in order to grow
its asset base. In this regard, we expect the fund will prudently manage the
timing of asset sales and issuance of equity to fund developments and reduce
gearing; however, gearing may increase in the next six months, given the
uncertainty of timing and availability of new equity.
In September 2011, the fund announced its intentions to raise a minimum of
A$200 million of equity by Sept. 30, 2012; however, the timing has now been
delayed until GAIF can secure a third-party cornerstone investor to match the
pro-rata commitment by the fund's key investor Goodman Group (43.4% share;
BBB/Stable/--).
Liquidity
We believe GAIF has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its near-term
requirements, even if EBITDA were to decline sharply. In our view, supporting
GAIF's liquidity are the fund's well-established and solid banking
relationships, prudent financial risk management, and good access to the
capital markets. Our assessment of the fund's liquidity profile is based on
the following:-
-- We expect the fund's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more
than 1.2x over the next 12-to-18 months.
-- If EBITDA were to decrease by 15%, we expect net sources to remain
positive and the fund to remain compliant with financial covenants.
-- GAIF will continue to proactively manage its debt-maturity profile,
including refinancing its debt facilities at least six months ahead of
maturity, as observed historically.
At March 31, 2012, GAIF had sufficient undrawn debt facilities (more than
A$400 million) to cover committed capital-expenditure requirements over the
next 12 months. There are no major debt maturities for the next three years.
Until the new operating policies are achieved, we expect GAIF will continue to
fund its development pipeline mainly with new equity and proceeds from asset
divestments.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GAIF will prudently manage
the timing and execution of asset sales and equity issuance to fund its
committed development pipeline. We also expect the fund will operate a
financial profile that is commensurate with the 'BBB' rating-including gearing
(total debt to total assets) at less than 40% and fully adjusted EBITDA
interest cover of more than 2.0x.
Upward rating movement is considered unlikely in the next two years given the
fund's longer term intentions to reduce gearing through growing its asset
base. Nonetheless, a higher rating would require GAIF to maintain its
satisfactory business risk profile and sustain gearing at less than 30% and
EBITDA interest cover of more than 2.5x.
Downward pressure on the rating could occur if GAIF adopted a more aggressive
growth strategy, or moved into more speculative development, or into asset
types or geographic markets outside of its core business areas that leads to a
deterioration in the company's business risk profile. In addition, downward
rating pressure could arise from persistent worsening in the group's financial
profile, including gearing of more than 40% and interest cover of less than
2.0x.