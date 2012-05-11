(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Japan's three rated major securities groups increased their revenues and profits in
the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011 (Jan. 1 to March 31, 2012) from the previous quarter, thanks
to a recovery in the global and domestic financial markets. However, the
improvement may not be sustainable, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a
Japanese-language report published today. In our view, the business environment remains unclear
because the markets had recovered on temporary factors, such as a boost from the European
Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
(BBB/Negative/A-2), Nomura Holdings Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), and SMBC Nikko Securities
Inc. (A+/Negative/A-1) increased their revenues and profits in the fourth quarter of fiscal
2011; Daiwa swung back into the black for the first time in five quarters. For the full fiscal
year ended March 31, 2012, Nomura and Nikko booked year-on-year decreases in profits, but Daiwa
posted a net loss of JPY39.4 billion and remained in the red for the second straight year.
In our view, if the securities groups fail to establish business structures
that would enable them to secure profits in a stressed business environment,
and if their capitalization deteriorates, their credit quality may come under
pressure. To cope with a business environment that has yet to show signs of a
full recovery, we believe the securities groups face the key task of building
an appropriate revenue and cost structure without increasing risk. Uncertainty
continues to linger in the financial markets due to factors such as the fact
that the ECB's long-term refinancing operations have only given the markets a
temporary boost. In light of the market uncertainty, the securities groups
have been reducing their risk positions, leading to a decrease in
profit-making opportunities. Also, we believe a full recovery of the public
offering and IPO market is unlikely over the next one to two years and
securities trading will remain volatile. Moreover, securities firms will face
more severe conditions if usually stable revenues from the retail business
decline.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011, the retail and trading businesses in the
securities groups' wholesale segments led a recovery in their revenues. The
trading value of individual investors jumped amid higher stock prices, thereby
increasing stock brokerage commissions. Strong sales of monthly profit
distribution-type foreign currency-denominated investment trusts and stock
investment trusts pushed up revenues in the retail business. In the wholesale
business, trading-related revenues, particularly in interest rates and
credits, improved significantly as the European bond markets staged a
turnaround on the ECB's refinancing operations. In addition, a recovery in the
stock markets increased equities-related revenues from the previous quarter.
In the investment banking business, Nomura and Daiwa both posted losses in the
investment banking segment since underwriting transactions continued to
languish. However, revenues in Nikko's investment banking business rose
sharply from the previous quarter mainly because Nikko was a lead underwriter
for Mazda Motor Corp.'s public share offering.
Nomura and Daiwa have been cutting costs to bring them in line with their
revenues. Nomura said that its wholesale division had achieved roughly 80% of
its planned cost cuts, which was in line with its schedule. Nomura plans to
slash costs by a total of JPY1.2 billion in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013),
and the wholesale division will account for 90% of the targeted amount. In our
view, Nomura's key task is to cut annual costs, excluding those related to
Nomura Land and Building, by about US$1.2 billion to about JPY940.0 billion from
the JPY1.0374 trillion booked in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). Daiwa,
which announced its plan to cut annual costs by JPY60.0 billion, has reduced
quarterly selling and general administrative expenses by roughly JPY8.0 billion
to JPY9.0 billion on a quarterly basis as of the end of the fourth quarter. In
our opinion, it is crucial for Daiwa to achieve its target to cut selling and
general administrative expenses by approximately JPY330.0 billion, as well as to
build a revenue-and-cost structure that generates profits even amid severe
business conditions.
In our opinion, it is crucial for the securities groups to accumulate capital
with retained profits to build a financial structure that can maintain
adequate capital even under stress as Nomura and Daiwa have not made progress
in using their profits to accumulate capital. Nomura maintains its Basel III
base core Tier 1 capital ratio at around 10%, and we believe Daiwa maintains
its ratio at an adequate level. The securities groups announced their year-end
dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. Nomura reduced its payout
ratio to 18% for the second half of fiscal 2011 and plans to reduce its annual
dividend from the previous year's JPY8 per share to JPY6 per share, although the
payout exceeds its net profit for fiscal 2011. The company paid out the same
amount as its net profit in fiscal 2010. Daiwa's retained earnings diminished
by about JPY50.0 billion in fiscal 2010 and another JPY50.0 billion in fiscal 2011
because it paid out dividends in addition to booking net losses. Both Nomura
and Daiwa have been reducing their risk assets, partly to meet the regulatory
capital requirements under Basel III. However, we believe any further
reduction will be limited because they need to sustain their current business
bases.