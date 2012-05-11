(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 -

-- All ratings on TEPCO remain on CreditWatch with negative implications following government approval of the company's restructuring plan on May 9, 2012.

-- We believe approval sets an important milestone for our ability to predict TEPCO's future credit quality. However, the approved plan lacks some concrete details we need to confirm with TEPCO and the Japanese government.

-- We will review the plan's impact on TEPCO's overall credit quality, including its liquidity and further government commitment and capability to support TEPCO over the medium to long term.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept its 'B+' long-term corporate credit, 'B' short-term corporate credit, and 'BB+' long-term debt ratings on Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO) on CreditWatch with negative implications, following the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's approval on May 9 of a government-backed fund and restructuring plan to aide TEPCO. The company's stand-alone credit profile remains at 'ccc+', and we believe the company remains highly likely to receive extraordinary government support. We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on Feb. 20, 2012, after lowering the ratings on the company on May 30, 2011, Aug. 4, Nov. 9, and Feb. 20, 2012.

We believe government approval of the fund and restructuring plan sets an important milestone for our ability to predict TEPCO's future credit quality. Components of the approved plan seem to meet most of our base case expectations, including:

-- State approval of TEPCO's request for a JPY1 trillion infusion of government capital, paving the way for the government to take majority ownership in the company in July 2012; and

-- A proposed average 10.28% hike in regulated electricity rates--higher than our most recent assumption of a 8%-to-10% hike.