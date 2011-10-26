(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26- Fitch Ratings has assigned Far Eastern International Bank's (FEIB) seven-year TWD3.5bn subordinated bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(twn)'.

The subordinated bonds carry a fixed coupon rate of 1.95% and will mature on 10 Nov 2018. The bond issue is aimed at strengthening the bank's capitalization.

These subordinated bonds are rated one notch below FEIB's National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)', which has a Stable Outlook. The bonds' rating is in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated bond instruments of financial institutions.

Founded in 1992, FEIB is a medium-sized private bank in Taiwan with a deposits market share of 1.3% at end-H111. It is a member of Far Eastern Group (FEG), one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan.